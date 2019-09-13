While fans of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) continue to admire Merike relationship, Ike has cried out over Mercy’s attitude, Concise News reports.

After the wager task on Thursday, Ike complained to Tacha about his love interest’s attitude towards him, like she wants him out of the big brother house.

Ike stated that the video vixen makes the relationship complicated for him, as he feels she wants him to have a strike and leave the house.

He said: “I am tired of seeing the same thing over and over again. I’m tired of being the bigger person in this relationship.”

“Mercy wants me to go out of this house, she gives me trouble. Don’t try to finesse me and think you are in control. We are all adults in this house.”

“I don’t know how to be in a relationship and she’s making it very difficult, if it was not in this house what you would see would be a different thing,” he said.

Responding, Tacha asked Ike to be calm, adding that it is harder to be in a relationship in the BBNaija house than outside.