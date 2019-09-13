Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Friday, September 13, 2019.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates had a moment of fun in the house on Wednesday, as they engaged themselves in game of reality, where they revealed their dirty sex secrets, Concise News reports. Shortly after the day’s task, they cheered themselves up in the bedroom with a game of reality coordinated by Diane.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Mercy has disclosed that the only thing that can make her reach orgasm is her vibrator. It is no longer news that the curvy housemate came to the reality show with a vibrator.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and UK police officer, Khafi has revealed that she was a sex addict, Concise News reports. Khafi made the revelation while the housemates engaged in a reality game on Wednesday, where they disclosed some facts about themselves.

Former housemate and stunning actress, Venita has revealed some of the scenes that occur during the Saturday night parties in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, Concise News understands. During a an interview with Pulse, Venita, whose journey in the reality show ended on September 8 noted that there are many things that happen on those days, which viewers are not aware of.

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha has again been accused of having body odour, Concise News reports. Recall that evicted housemate, KimOprah once made the revelation in an interview she granted after her eviction on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has blasted fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha, Concise News reports. Describing Tacha’s fans as street urchins, Olunloyo advised them not to vote the housemate, saying she needs to go home.

