Former Golden Eaglets coach Emmanuel Amuneke has dragged the Tanzania Football Federation to FIFA Arbitration Committee over their failure to pay his outstanding salary.

Concise News learnt that Amuneke is currently being owed four months’ salary by the TFF after he mutually agreed to terminate the remainder of his contract with the East African nation.

“The matter has been reported to FIFA,” Amuneke told The PUNCH.

“I tried to avoid this but it seems they are bent on depriving me of what is rightly due me.

“FIFA will decide if it is proper for one to be owed salaries after work.”

Amuneke guided Tanzania to their first AFCON tournament after 39 years, but failed to win a game at the group stage, prompting his exit.

Emmanuel Amunike was in charge of Nigeria’s U17 Golden Eaglets as head coach and guided them to win the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2015