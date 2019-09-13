A 19-year-old girl, Zainab Abdullahi has been sentenced to 80 strokes of cane by Shari’a Court 1 sitting in Magajin Gari area of the Kaduna state for smoking marijuana in public.

According to the judge Malam Muhammad Shehu-Adamu the 80 strokes of cane was a stipulated punishment for people who take intoxicant (Hadd).

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Shuaibu, had told the court that the Police arrested Zainab on the road smoking marijuana, adding that she had been convicted before and was serving a jail term due to her inability to pay a fine of N7,000, until a religious organisation, the Muslim Council of Nigeria, paid the fine.

Also speaking in court, a member of the council, Abdulrahman Sadiq, commended the court’s judgement for instilling value and promoting peace in the society, while praying the court to reduce the punishment for the convict.