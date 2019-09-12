The founder of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Apostle Johnson Suleman has promised to airlift 20 Nigerians from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks.

Concise News understands that the first batch of 187 Nigerians in South Africa returned to Nigeria on Wednesday night.

The returnees – comprising adults, children and infants – joyfully sang the Nigerian National Anthem on arrival.

Nigeria’s government, with the support of Air Peace, aided the return of the Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had on September 8, ordered the immediate evacuation of Nigerians who had indicated interest to leave South Africa after receiving report from the Special Envoy deployed to the country.

It was learned that the B777 aircraft, with registration number 5N-BWI, landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 9.37 p.m. after departing Thambo International Airport, Johannesburg.

While reacting to the development, Apostle Suleman in a tweet, urged those Nigerians who wish to return home to register at the Omega Fire Ministries in Johannesburg.

“Just heard 900 Nigerians want to return home from SA,” he said. “I asked the flight tickets be bought for 20 Nigerians in South Africa who want to return home.

“I will take care of the cost; please, register at out church in Johannesburg; We will airlift more by God’s grace. God keep you all alive.”

The clergyman had earlier promised to compensate some Nigerians whose properties were lost following the renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

He, also, condemned the attacks and called for a stop to avoid further waste of lives and properties.