A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari now controls all arms of the government, Concise News reports.

Fani-Kayode’s comment was in a reaction to a ruling by the President Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) that on Wednesday dismissed the petition challenging Buhari’s election in February, 2019.

The tribunal upheld president Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, saying that Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to discharge the burden of proof of the allegation of non-qualification Buhari to contest the election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Garba, held that evidence before the court shows that Buhari obtained Cambridge West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Garba held that it has been established that a candidate is not required under the Electoral Act to attach his certificate to his Form CF001 before a candidate is adjudged to have the requisite qualification to contest the election.

”I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011.

“The onus rests squarely on the petitioners to prove their assertion that the 2nd respondent does not possess the educational qualification to contest the election or that he submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification,” he said.

”This I have mentioned that the petitioners failed to prove. The petitioners cannot, therefore, rely on any failure in the case.”

While reacting to the development, he said on his Twitter page that he was not surprised by the ruling.

According to him, Buhari is now in charge of all arms of government, describing him as a “beast.”

“If anyone is surprised by today’s ruling in the Atiku/Buhari, case then they still don’t understand the nature of the beast we are fighting and the gravity of the situation we are in,” he said.

“They didn’t just rig the election,they rigged the courts too!They control ALL 3 arms of Govt!”