Governor Umara Zulum of Borno State on Thursday swore in three newly appointed Commissioners in the state, Concise News understands.

Zulum charged them to do their best in discharging their responsibilities.

This news medium gathered that the event took place at the International Conference Centre, Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri, amid tight security.

The governor said the government’s objective was service to the people, and that is why the choice of members of the new cabinet was done based on integrity and merit.

Zulum said the three commissioners designate were supposed to participate in the first segment of their swearing-in which took place last month, but due to their undaunting absence while in the Holy Land (Saudi Arabia) for the 2019 Hajj exercise, he could not be part of that ceremony until today (Thursday).

He said that Borno, the most affected in the activities of insurgents with minimal resources at its disposal, needed collective efforts in developmental strides, adding that the Commissioners would inject their wealth of experience in moving the state forward.

The governor said to ensure an open-door policy of his government, he had ordered the immediate renovation of his second office at the Musa Usman Secretariat to enable him to attend to some official issues.