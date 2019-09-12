A former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmo has charged Gernot Rohr to ensure that there is competition for places in the team, Concise News has learned.

The Super Eagles were on Tuesday held to a 2-2 draw by Ukraine in a friendly clash at Dnipro.

Nigeria’s draw with Ukraine was the first game for the West Africans who claimed the bronze medal at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Rohr invited new players for the side with one of them Joe Aribo scoring in the clash.

While speaking about the game with Ukraine, Shorunmo said it is a sign of what opening up competition for places can do for the Nigerian side.

According to him, with stiff competition in the team, every player will want to put in his best for the country.

He noted that no player should be seen as too big for the Eagles since any longer.

“For sure we need to let it open, it’s not something that should be made Permanent for them so they will not be over relaxed in the team, he needs to make it competitive, you can see what really happen in the last game with the changes, so no player is to overpower the team, anyone can be changed,” he told Brila FM.