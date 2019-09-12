Nigerian music manager and triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin has recounted how he had wanted to commit suicide in some years back, Concise News reports.

Franklin, in a post on his Instagram handle on Thursday, September 12, explained how depression almost made him attempt suicide in April 2017.

Sharing a picture he took on the very day, he said he had the photoshoot because he wanted it to be his last.

He wrote “April 23rd 2017 after this photoshoot I wanted this to be the last pictures I will take in my life. On this day I was depressed out of my mind and wanted to take my life.”

Expressing his gratitude to God for not taking his own life, he implored his followers not to lose hope in difficult times.

“What ever you are going through now I promise you it’s a phase, keep pushing it will pass.”

See his post below