President Muhammadu Buhari victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is well-deserved, according to a former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Concise News had reported that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against Buhari’s win at the 2019 presidential election.

In a statement, Ambode described the tribunal’s ruling as a validation of the second term mandate of the people handed to Buhari to take them to the “next level.”

“I join millions of Nigerians, the leadership of our great party and all members of our party across the nation to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on this well-deserved victory at the Tribunal,” Ambode added.

“This victory is a validation of the confidence in the President’s re-election and a testament to the fact that the people are happy with the progress made by his administration and are keen to see four more years of progressive governance.”

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to rally around the Buhari government to bring development to the people.