A chieftain of the pan-Yoruba group Afenifere Ayo Fasanmi has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his win at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

Concise News reports that the tribunal on Wednesday upheld president Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, saying that Atiku Abubakar and his party, PDP, failed to discharge the burden of proof of the allegation of non-qualification Buhari to contest the February 23 election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Garba, held that evidence before the court shows that Buhari obtained Cambridge West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Garba held that it has been established that a candidate is not required under the Electoral Act to attach his certificate to his Form CF001 before a candidate is adjudged to have the requisite qualification to contest the election.

”I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011,” he said.

“The onus rests squarely on the petitioners to prove their assertion that the 2nd respondent does not possess the educational qualification to contest the election or that he submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification.

”This I have mentioned that the petitioners failed to prove. The petitioners cannot, therefore, rely on any failure in the case.”

While reacting to the development, Fasanmi, said Buhari’s victory was a good omen for Nigerians and democracy.

Fasanmi lauded the judiciary ” for painstakingly going through the details of the petition without bothering whose ox was gored.”

This is as he, however, urged all petitioners and stakeholders partner and work for the progress of the country, adding that “there is opportunity for everyone at all times to contribute to its development.”