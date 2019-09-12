Buba Galadima has claimed that Nigerians are in mourning since they believe they were robbed following the Tribunal ruled in President Muhammadu Buhari.

This news platform understands that the tribunal on Wednesday upheld president Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, saying that Atiku Abubakar and his party, PDP, failed to discharge the burden of proof of the allegation of non-qualification Buhari to contest the February 23 election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Garba, held that evidence before the court shows that Buhari obtained Cambridge West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Garba held that it has been established that a candidate is not required under the Electoral Act to attach his certificate to his Form CF001 before a candidate is adjudged to have the requisite qualification to contest the election.

”I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011.

“The onus rests squarely on the petitioners to prove their assertion that the 2nd respondent does not possess the educational qualification to contest the election or that he submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification.

”This I have mentioned that the petitioners failed to prove. The petitioners cannot, therefore, rely on any failure in the case.”

But Galadima, who spoke on Channels Television, said many Nigerians know have the mindset that they were robbed at the Tribunal.

In July, Galadima, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, rubbished the claim that he fell out with the President in 2015 because he was not appointed a minister.

As the first witness for the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, he explained that he fell out with Buhari because of alleged injustice in his administration, lack of inclusiveness and failure of the administration to secure Nigeria.

“You fell out with the 2nd respondent (Buhari) because he did not make you a minister in 2015,” Olanipekun asked.

Responding, Galadima said, “No. You should know that I fought all the previous governments since 1999 because of injustice.

“We made good promises to Nigerians, including justice, inclusiveness, and to secure the country, which he has failed to do.

“It has always being part of my characteristics to fight injustice.”