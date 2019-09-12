The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that he will not congratulate President Muhammadu Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal earlier in the day upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, saying that Atiku Abubakar and his party, PDP, failed to discharge the burden of proof of the allegation of non-qualification Buhari to contest the February 23 election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Garba, held that evidence before the court shows that Buhari obtained Cambridge West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Garba held that it has been established that a candidate is not required under the Electoral Act to attach his certificate to his Form CF001 before a candidate is adjudged to have the requisite qualification to contest the election.

”I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011.

“The onus rests squarely on the petitioners to prove their assertion that the 2nd respondent does not possess the educational qualification to contest the election or that he submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification.

”This I have mentioned that the petitioners failed to prove. The petitioners cannot, therefore, rely on any failure in the case.”

Reacting on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, Fayose said that his party has indicated its intention to appeal the judgment, and as a party man and believer in the PDP/ATIKU 2019 project, he can not author such statement.

Fayose wrote: “Nigerians should disregard any congratulatory message issued in my name on the outcome of the Presidential Election Judgment.

“My party has indicated its intention to appeal the judgment, and as a party man and believer in the PDP/ATIKU 2019 project, I can’t author such statement.”