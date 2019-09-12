Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale has completed a move to Spanish Liga Iberdrola side CD Tacon from Swedish team Vaxjo, Concise News reports.

This news platform understands that Ohale’s switch was announced after the player finished his medical in Madrid.

Ohale, 27, is expected to help the club in the heart of their defense this term after they were bashed 9-1 by Barcelona on Saturday.

Speaking after the move, the defender lauded her former side Vaxjo, vowing to go a step better in Spain.

“I want to say a very big thank you to Vaxj for the opportunity to be part of this great club, thanks to the coaches, the players, and all the officials for the great time and memories. I love you all and good luck for the rest of the season ” Ohale said.

The Madrid-based team was recently promoted to the Spanish Feminine top league; have been taken over by Real Madrid which will formally take effect next year.

Ohale played all four matches for the Super Falcons of Nigeria as they bowed out to Germany in the second round of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

She is expected to debut for the side when they visit Sporting de Huelva on September 14.

Another Nigerian Star In Spain

Super Falcons defender Chidinma Okeke has teamed up with Spanish club Real Madrid C.F Femenino from Lagos-based club Robo FC.

Concise News reports that Okeke arrived the Spanish capital for medical and the completion of the paperwork last Friday, with Real Madrid reportedly meeting Robo FC valuation for the player.

Okeke was excused from the Falconets team that won gold for Nigeria in 2019 African Game in Rabat Morocco, in order to get the deal done.

Okeke represented Nigeria women’s national under-17 football team at the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2016, before being named by Coach Christopher Danjuma in the final list of Nigeria women’s national under-20 football team for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Okeke who joined Robo FC in 2010, continued her development, as she was included in Nigeria’s team to 2019 WAFU Women’s Cup. She was on the scoresheet as the Nigerian team defeated Niger Republic to qualify for the semi-finals.

She was also part of Super Falcons team at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Okeke is expected to make her debut for the Spanish club against Real Betis on September 9.

Spanish daily sports newspaper, Diario AS had last month hinted about Okeke’s imminent arrival in Madrid, ahead of the club’s season opener with Betis.

The defender is one of the hottest prospects in Africa, and is blessed with speed and athleticism.

Joining Robo in 2010, Okeke has developed into one of Africa’s promising stars after her breakthrough in France, including starring in her former club’s survival from relegation last season.

Notably, the Lagos-born versatile player underlined her maiden senior Women’s World Cup appearance with a wonderful assist in the Super Falcons 2-0 triumph over South Korea in France.

Okeke was linked with a move to Guingamp as the French side – skippered by Desire Oparanozie – sought to bolster their ranks with the signing of another Nigerian international.

Her move to Spain is now all but done as the official announcement is expected to be made soon.