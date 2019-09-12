Transfer: Lionel Messi Speaks On Leaving Barcelona

Barcelona star Lionel Messi insists he would not quit the Spanish La Liga club, at least, not in the nearest future, Concise News reports.

This news medium had reported that the 33-year-old Argentine forward has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave at the end of each season if he so wishes.

According to the clause, the multiple-awarding winning player would just have to communicate his desire to move on before the end of May.

However, Messi is not ready to leave the Camp Nou outfit which he describes as “my home.”

He expressed his desire to win more laurels, especially the Champions League, for the La Liga team before thinking of leaving them

“Barcelona is my home and I don’t want to leave, but I want to win,” Messi said.

“I want to win the Champions League, it’s been a long time since we won it.”

Already, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu is working on Messi’s next new deal which could be his last with the club.

Messi has not played a minute in this new season following a calf injury.

Messi’s Rival Not Ready To Retire

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is not bothered about winning the 2019 Ballon d’Or or FIFA Best Player of the Year, Concise News reports.

The Juventus striker, 34, also noted that he is not thinking of quitting the game at international level as he has confidence in the present Portugal team.

He bagged four goals on Tuesday in Portugal’s 4-1 over Lithuania in their Euro 2020 qualifier.

When asked whether he deserves the Ballon d’Or or FIFA Best Player of the Year), he said: “As I always say, I don’t live thinking about individual prizes.

“This is a consequence of what we collectively won. But it’s good, I won’t lie. The important thing was to help the team.

“I want to continue with the national team. I’m having a good time.”

The former Manchester United man missed out on this year’s UEFA Best Player of the Year award to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Playing in his 161st international, the 34-year-old notched his eighth hat-trick for his country and the 54th of his remarkable career.