Tonto Dikeh Warns Current Boyfriend?

Top Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to reveal the state of her current relationship to be indecisive, Concise News reports.

The mother of one suggested that a “boy” probably wants to waste her time.

Irrespective of the caption, however, Dikeh assures that her relationship is fine, before fans will think she’s going through breakup already.

She wrote, “Zero tolerance for inbetweeners… #SHMOOD #justamemes #Myrelationship is fine before una dash me Breakup. #Boy ain’t nobody got time for this shit #Over to the next man…Okurrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr #KINGTONTO #Post&Delete.

Prior to the post, the actress was in the news for showering praises on her ex-boyfriend Michael Awujoola, aka Malivelihood.

She explained how happy she was while they were together, revealing that he was the reason she had drawn the tatoo at the back of her neck.

She wrote, “The tattoo at The back of my next ❤.. I really was in Love, Dammit…

The REAL MRX, We sure had so much fun..”

“GOD BLESS YOUR HOME,YOU MADE ME SO HAPPY… EVERYDAY I REGRET WHY KING AINT YOURS�� #EX APPRECIATION DAY.”

Malivelihood, it was learned, moved on to Deola Smart, his now fiancee and daughter of former Kogi West senator Smart Adeyemi, after he broke up with Tonto.

The actress had admitted that her marriage to her son’s father, Olakunle Churchill, was a “huge mistake.”