Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has directed national sports federations to immediately begin preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by submitting their plans for the event.

In a letter from the Minister, the federations were directed to submit their plans within 10 days.

He also urged the federations to review their programmes in view of the recent African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

“Federations are required to submit their programs, reviewed in the light of the outcome of the African Games, and progress recorded in the preparations for the Olympics to enable the ministry take necessary steps,” he said.

“Federations are therefore expected to develop and train their athletes and present them to the ministry in a timely fashion for competitions, which requires that the training of athletes should now be on and offseason.

“You are consequently directed to commence preparations in earnest for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”

The minister identified late preparations as the bane of sports, saying presidents and secretaries of federations are expected to embrace the new thinking.