The convener of #Revolutionnow movement and former presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore has marked his 15th wedding anniversary in detention, Concise News understands.

Sowore was earlier arrested in his apartment on August 3, over a series of planned protests against what he described as ‘bad governance in Nigeria’.

Remembering Sowore’s wedding anniversary, Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem shared a photo of the former presidential candidate and his wife, while praising them for the love that exists between them.

He wrote “Fifteen years ago you tied the nuptial knots that still binds you till date in love and oneness!”

“Love so real and so compassionate as yours makes the world go round and of course, it breaks through any man made barriers like subjugation, gagging, imprisonment and utterly dehumanizing intimidation and treachery.”

He further prayed for Sowore, while he wished him a happy wedding anniversary.

“So as you sacrifice for Nigeria today, may this Anniversary sprout out a bountiful, blessed and glorious tomorrow for you!” Eedris wrote.

Meanwhile, the rapper earlier called out the Federal Government over the arrest of Sowore, saying “Arresting Mr. Sowore and trying to intimidate the citizenry is outrightly cowardly and defeatist. Nigerians are truly tired of the staus quo and desire, or rather demand a true change. And no amount of intimidation or harassment is ever going to change this.

See his post below