Handlers of the N-Power scheme on Thursday asked beneficiaries to let them know how much they save from their monthly allowance, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the N-Power scheme has about 500, 000 beneficiaries across the country who are paid N30,000 ($83) each as monthly allowance.

In recent months, payment of the monthly N-Power allowance have come a bit late with beneficiaries lamenting the development.

In a post on its official handle, N-Power, however, asked beneficiaries of the scheme to tell them how much they are able to save from their monthly allowance.

“Hi Guys,” the tweet read, “How much do you save monthly?

“Please take this poll and let us know.”

Hi Guys, How much do you save monthly? Please take this poll and let us know.#NPowerNG — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 11, 2019

The question, as expected, sparked off a series of reaction from the beneficiaries with some of them claiming that the delay in payment makes it hard for them to save.

Other, however, appreciated the scheme for giving them a foundation to build their lives on as seen in the comments below:

I save 25k monthly. Thanks to my parent that provide accommodation and feeding. — Jide’Lana (@jide_lana) September 11, 2019

It doesn’t last a week talk of saving part. However, I appreciate it. Half bread is better than none. — Saint peters (@pan_abel) September 11, 2019

Saving in this kind situation we find ourselves? The money is not even enough to cater for ourselves and family and you talk saving !

Zero save 5k debt.

Anyways, we appreciate, half bread is better than non — daniel adediran (@danieladediran4) September 11, 2019

Honestly, I have tried saving but it’s not working out. Am a married man with 2 kids. So what formula can i use to save from 30k? Pls help — Akambe (@Akambe7) September 11, 2019

I used to save 20k monthly now I have 260k in my account. Thank you @npower_ng — UMAR BONG MUHAMMAD (@bong_umar) September 11, 2019

Not part of the option…no savings at all… economic bad… family matters…how can one save from 30k ehh — Deco_G (@iamdecogeorge) September 11, 2019

If one cannot save the the little you have even if the whole world is giving to as money you will still no save. I encourage us to save from the little that is available irrespective of the economic condition. REMEMBER A GOOD TERM DESERVES ANOTHER — Jmonday@ogbile (@Jmondayogbile1) September 11, 2019

Save? You make it so difficult for us to save; considering how hard we fight to ensure our survival before you think we’re due for payment sometimes 40th of the month. The truth is, whenever you pay us, almost the lion share of the money is used to settle debt. — Panmniekochaski Williams (@Panmniek_chaski) September 11, 2019

I still wonder why you guys always trying to make fun of us…. For #30,000 only, and you’re still talking of saving monthly despite the increment in goods and property.

Those that are collecting over #100,000 monthly salary do you ask them how do they save??

I hate nonsense. — SAIFULLAHI Lamido (@SAIFULLAHILami2) September 12, 2019

The fact is noting to save,because an average man with 30k has noting to save.only if he want to feed on 0;0;1,if you are to eat three square meal of #200 each multiple by 3 is #600 now multiple by 30day you will see you have debt at the https://t.co/cmePJLO1oW my brother no save — Ikechukwu@77digits (@Ikechuk05646218) September 11, 2019

Ask dose still under deir parents or dose dat hv other source of income,I hv a wife nd 2 kids.30k can’t feed us,pay my rent nd skool fees. — Eddiemonta (@eddie_75052) September 12, 2019

Save

Big No Savings can only happen whn our monthly stipend is reviewed

If only we can get an increasement then we can be talking of saving

Thanks — Osime Phranklin (@frankosime) September 11, 2019

Save from which money? That can’t afford anything — Henry (@jackimoh005) September 11, 2019

0-0

None of the above

You people are not seriouse at all how can one save something out of 30k that is not paying when due — Haidar Aliyu (@Haidar_Michika) September 11, 2019

Honestly, this is an insult.

Permanent us then u will know what we can https://t.co/mB5FhAOpYM this harsh economy we are been “enslaved” with 30k (Job)stipend. Forgive me but that’s the honest truth. — Gold A. Gilbert (@GoldAkpos) September 11, 2019

Zero K.

Not part of the options though!!! — Jacob Oluwaseun (@Oyelade_Jacobs) September 11, 2019

No part of the option no saving at all family and others, how can one save from 30k😇 — Musa Koli (@MusaKoli2) September 11, 2019

With what we are getting as the stipends, the time it’s being paid and how much resposibilties one has, it’s so difficult to save for some of us. — Ahmed Ismail (@AhmedmathzzTi) September 12, 2019