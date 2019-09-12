Presidential Election Tribunal: What Kogi's Yahaya Bello Said About Buhari's Victory At Tribunal

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal.

Concise News reports that Bello in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday hailed the tribunal for affirming the president’s victory in the last general elections

In the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, the governor said the verdict had further demonstrated that the judiciary remains the hope of the common man.

“The judiciary has again proved itself strong in the protection of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Bello also described Buhari as a man of the people and a peace-loving statesman.

“The decision of the tribunal will definitely go a long way to solidify the faith of the masses in the courts,” the governor said.

He then felicitated with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigerians as a whole, urging them to continue to believe in Buhari.

Bello advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept the verdict in good faith and join hands with the president to move the nation forward.

He also urged the president and members of his cabinet not to relent in their efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy to the ordinary Nigerians.

Bello reminded Buhari of the deplorable state of Federal roads in the state, calling for urgent actions to repair them.

The governor pledged his support and that of the people of the state to the policies and programmes of the Buhari-led Federal Government.

INEC monitors 59 parties primaries in Kogi, 64 in Bayelsa

In related news, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),on Wednesday, confirmed that it monitored governorship primary elections conducted by 59 political parties in Kogi and 64 in Bayelsa.

Click to See Results of Primaries By Political Parties#KogiBayelsaDecides2019https://t.co/U3ylijhJEm pic.twitter.com/kjcRzSS8rN — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 11, 2019

Click the link below to See Results of Primaries By Political Parties#KogiBayelsaDecides2019https://t.co/IxUMNMgWp9 pic.twitter.com/gAF94MuVaS — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 11, 2019



The commission gave the confirmation in separate documents for the primary elections results it made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

The documents made available to newsmen indicated the names of political parties, date of the primaries, the mode of primaries adopted, winners, gender and remarks, names of aspirants and votes scored.

The documents also revealed that in Kogi, INEC monitored the primaries conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) which produced Yahaya Bello as well as Musa Wada as winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary in the state.

Also on the list were Abubakar Mohammed as winner of primary by Accord, Mrs Harirat Yakubu for Labour Party; Ephraim Medurin, Alliance for Democracy (AD); Nathasa Apoti, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and 53 others.

It also recorded that the APC primaries it monitored in Bayelsa produced Lyon David as the winner and Sen. Diri Douye as winner of that of the PDP.

It recognised Imomotimi Simeon as the winner of the primary conducted by the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Okala Azibola for Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); and Mrs Oguara Nengimonyo of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP).

The document indicated that only three women out of 56 emerged as candidates from Kogi and five females out of 64 candidates in Bayelsa for the Nov. 16 elections.

Meanwhile, INEC Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said that they were just results of primaries monitored by INEC, not candidates list for the two states elections.

Osaze-Uzzi said that the documents were just results of parties primaries monitored by INEC.

“kindly note for purposes of clarity and to avoid any ambiguity that the lists above are not the list of candidates contesting the respective governorship elections.

“They are the results of political parties primaries monitored by the commission.

“Some parties may chose, for whatever reason, not to sponsor any candidate even after conducting primaries,” he said.