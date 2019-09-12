Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is making ‘steady progress’ in his rehabilitation after returning to light training, according to coach John Achterberg.

Concise News reported that the Brazillian shot-stopper sustained a calf injury in Liverpool’s opening match of the Premier League season at home to Norwich and summer signing Adrian has come in to replace the 26-year-old between the sticks.

While the Reds have managed to maintain a 100 per cent league record in Alisson’s absence, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to have his number one back to full match fitness and available once again.

Alisson began light work with rehabilitation fitness coach David Rydings at Melwood last week and the Brazil international appears to be making significant strides in his recovery.

However, the club are refusing to put a date on his possible comeback and Adrian is expected to continue his run in the side against Newcastle this weekend.

“Ali has been working with Dave in the gym a lot to improve the strength and try to keep the fitness levels up,’ Achterberg told Liverpool’s official website.

“In the last few days he has been out on the pitch to do some catching and footwork, as well as small passing drills.

Alisson Becker at Melwood today 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/GijKk4PW3k — Al1sson Becker (@Al1sson_Becker) September 5, 2019

“He has made steady progress, but it is difficult to say how long it will take or how it will progress.

“It needs time and we cannot look too far ahead, so we take each day as it comes, see how he feels, and then make progress from that.”

Before the international break, Klopp admitted it would ‘take time’ return to full match fitness before heaping praise on the Brazilian’s understudy Adrian.

“He [has] made steps, of course, but it was a proper injury, so it will still take time,” Klopp said.

“How it always is with professional sportsmen, when you have a muscle thing and it takes longer, then it takes a while as well until you can bring the muscle to at least the same level it was before.

“A calf muscle is pretty important for jumping – and for a goalie, it is quite important that you can jump from time to time, so it will take time.”

“But, thank God – and hopefully it stays like this – we have a fit Adrian in the back and now in charge, which is good. So far, I am really happy with everything I saw.

“He is a good guy, which is important as well, but most importantly, of course, he can catch balls and that’s good as well.

“The solution we found for it is really good, but of course it would be better if Ali was around but that will take still some time.”