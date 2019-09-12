Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Thursday, September 12th, 2019.

Tribunal Upholds Buhari’s Reelection, Says President Eminently Qualified To Run

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday ruled that President Muhammadu Buhari possesses the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) to contest the 2019 election. The tribunal said Buhari was not only qualified but eminently qualified to contest the election, saying that the petitioners, Atiku Abubakar and PDP, could not run away from the fact that Buhari obtained WASCE that qualified him for the election.

Presidential Election Tribunal: Buhari Reacts To Defeat Of Atiku, PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is victory for all Nigerians. The tribunal on Wednesday upheld president Buhari’s re-election, saying that Atiku Abubakar and his party, PDP, failed to discharge the burden of proof of the allegation of non-qualification Buhari to contest the February 23 election. Presidential Election Tribunal: Atiku’s PDP Reacts To ‘Shocking’ Judgment Nigeria’s major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday completely rejected the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the judgment was provocative, barefaced subversion of justice and a direct assault on the integrity of the nation’s justice system. He said that PDP was particularly shocked that the tribunal allegedly failed to point to justice despite, what he called, the flawless evidence laid before it.

Xenophobia: How Buhari Govt Will Assist Nigerian Returnees From South Africa

Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has assured that the federal government would assist Nigerian returnees from South Africa settle back in the country through its various social intervention programmes. The former lawmaker gave this assurance ahead of the return of the first batch of 187 Nigerians from South Africa on Wednesday night after the renewed xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid country.

Xenophobia: 187 Nigerians Return From South Africa (Pictures)

The first batch of 187 Nigerians in South Africa returned to Nigeria on Wednesday night after the renewed xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid country. The returnees – comprising adults, children and infants – joyfully sang the Nigerian National Anthem on arrival.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.