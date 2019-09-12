Super Eagles star Joe Aribo is excited following his debut for Gernot Rohr’s side in a friendly against Ukraine on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

Aribo, 23, was playing in his first game for the Super Eagles in the tie against the Ukrainians and bagged a goal just four minutes into the clash that later ended 2-2.

The result meant that Ukraine stay undefeated against the three-time African champions.

While speaking after the match, the Rangers midfielder, however, regretted that the Super Eagles were unfortunate to not win the clash at the Dnipro Arena.

According to him, scoring a goal for the West Africans in his debut was a “special day for him and his family.”

He took to his Twitter handle to write: “Buzzing to make my debut for the Super Eagles, unfortunate with the result but happy to score on my debut, a special day for me & my family and one I’ll remember. Thank you, God.”

Buzzing to make my debut for @NGSuperEagles unfortunate with the result but happy to score on my debut, a special day for me & my family and one I’ll remember. Thank you God🙏🏾 🇳🇬🦅 #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/DT0Xxr08oW — Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) September 11, 2019

He sealed a move to Rangers from Charlton Athletic this summer, bagging four goals in 12 games in the process.

Strong Eagles

The manager of the Ukraine side Andriy Shevchenko has said his team learned important lessons in their 2-2 draw with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Concise News reports.

Shevchenko admitted that the Super Eagles were a tough side and expressed happiness that his team is moving in the right path.

”It is very difficult to find the ideal at all. The team is moving in the right direction. It is impossible to compare today’s match with the previous one against Lithuania,” Shevchenko stated.

“It is a completely different team made up of players who play in different championships. But today’s game was very important, we received a lot of valuable information.”