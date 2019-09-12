Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warned that the removal of security vote will cause chaos in the nation instead of curbing corruption, Concise News reports.

Fayemi, while addressing discussants at the quarterly policy dialogue on accountability for security votes, organised by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, maintained that there can be no development without security.

The NGF argued that security votes had existed even before the coming of the military to power in Nigeria, saying that doing away with them would instead of addressing corruption, hinder development and security in the country.

He said, the answer to your question as to whether security votes are necessary is an emphatic “Yes” and buttressed his arguments with copious anecdotes from the United States Congress, several publications and examples.

Dr Fayemi said that the abolition of security votes will bring down development, increase insecurity and also slow down the various states’ response to emergencies.

Fayemi argued against those who said security votes were illegal quoting from the constitution and other relevant authorities to emphasize the fact that security votes are not only legal but have been in existence since the colonial era.

Governors Fuel Insecurity To Increase Security Vote, Magu Alleges

Meanwhile earlier this year, this online news reported that acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused state governors of promoting insecurity in order to inflate their security votes.

He maintained that the insurgency in the northeast, militancy in the Niger Delta and banditry are products of corruption. He also said that the country’s loss to corruption runs into trillions of naira in the last decade.

Magu said: “We have also seen evidence of theft of public resources by some state governors – cashing on the insecurity in their states.

“Insecurity has also offered the required oxygen for corruption to thrive as evident in the $2.1 billion arm procurement scandal involving top military commanders both serving and retired.

“Mass poverty in the region due in part to corruption by the ruling elite, is largely to blame for the ease with which the Islamists are able to recruit fighters to sustain their aggression against the Nigerian state.

“As an investigator, I am shocked by the quantum of resources stolen from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by those who run the intervention agency. It is so bad that even a mere personal assistant to a former Managing Director was charged for stealing over N3 billion.

“Whether we like it or not, corruption and terrorism have become the twin evils, undermining our collective efforts to make Nigeria a truly great country.”

The security vote is a monthly allowance, which is allocated to states, for the funding of security services, depending on the nature and level of insecurity.