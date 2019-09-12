Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe will be buried early next week in his village and not at a national monument for liberation heroes, his family said on Thursday.

The family of Mugabe, who died in Singapore last week, and Zimbabwe’s government have been at odds over whether he would be buried in his homestead in Kutama, northwest of Harare, or at the National Heroes Acre in the capital.

Leo Mugabe, who is also the family’s spokesman, said that Robert Mugabe was a chief and he would be given a traditional burial.

He said, “Mugabe was a chief and he will be buried in accordance with tradition. The chiefs have not told us where he will be buried, so it is not clear yet. I also don’t know.

“His body will lie in state at Kutama on Sunday night.., followed by a private burial — either Monday or Tuesday — no National Heroes Acre. That’s the decision of the whole family,” his nephew Leo Mugabe told AFP.

It was reported that in some parts of Zimbabwe, burials of chiefs are a secret affair and people are only told the resting place afterward.