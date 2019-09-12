Popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has described President Muhammadu Buhari as his major problem, Concise News reports.

Bobrisky made this known in a comment section on actress, Tonto Dikeh’s Instagram post on Wednesday, September 11.

Tonto had shared a photo of the president which she captioned “My baby… Baby Bubu, #haters will say it’s a lie..”

Reacting, Bobrisky wrote “the only problem I have in my life”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command arrested Bobrisky and sealed the venue he planned to hold his 28th birthday party on August 31.

His arrest came after he slammed the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe who had described him as ‘a national disgrace’, saying the male barbie must be condemned to go back to how he was initially created.

Reacting to Runsewe’s comments, Bobrisky said the DG’s level was below his level.

