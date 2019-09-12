Mixed reactions have trailed a tweet by the official handle of the N-Power programme asking beneficiaries how much they save every month.

Concise News reports that while some beneficiaries divulge how much they are able to save from their monthly stipend of N30, 000, many bemoaned the economic situation of the country.

Hi Guys, How much do you save monthly? Please take this poll and let us know.#NPowerNG — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 11, 2019

I used to save 20k monthly now I have 260k in my account. Thank you @npower_ng — UMAR BONG MUHAMMAD (@bong_umar) September 11, 2019

Save? You make it so difficult for us to save; considering how hard we fight to ensure our survival before you think we’re due for payment sometimes 40th of the month. The truth is, whenever you pay us, almost the lion share of the money is used to settle debt. — Panmniekochaski Williams (@Panmniek_chaski) September 11, 2019

The scheme was supposed a poverty alleviating one and one to enhance Nigeria’s youths’ standard of living. Where is the vision? — Panmniekochaski Williams (@Panmniek_chaski) September 11, 2019

Barely Enough To Take Care Of One’s Monthly Expenses. Let Alone Savings?! C’mon… #NPowerNG — Okiemute Agbama (@okiesmann) September 11, 2019

It doesn’t last a week talk of saving part. However, I appreciate it. Half bread is better than none. — Saint peters (@pan_abel) September 11, 2019

Obafemi Owode the biggest LG in Ogun state. Live in Mowe & PPA in Alapako-oni (close to Ibadan) * Pays rent in Mowe

* Pays rent in PPA

* Transportation & feeding I’ll save myself the stress of talking about family & upkeep We deserve better Thanks for asking. You’re welcome — NPOWER ENHANCEMENT (THEY CALL IT) (@NpowerGreats) September 11, 2019

Saving in this kind situation we find ourselves? The money is not even enough to cater for ourselves and family and you talk saving !

Zero save 5k debt.

Anyways, we appreciate, half bread is better than non — daniel adediran (@danieladediran4) September 11, 2019

Not part of the option…no savings at all… economic bad… family matters…how can one save from 30k ehh — Deco_G (@iamdecogeorge) September 11, 2019

Honestly, this is an insult.

Permanent us then u will know what we can https://t.co/mB5FhAOpYM this harsh economy we are been “enslaved” with 30k (Job)stipend. Forgive me but that’s the honest truth. — Gold A. Gilbert (@GoldAkpos) September 11, 2019

Every month, the Federal Government spends about N15 billion as stipends on over 500,000 volunteers of the N-Power scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP).

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Muhammadu Buhari government sees the scheme as one of its major achievements.

Beneficiaries do not need high-wire connections as the screening process was largely transparent and efficient.

Headquartered under the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, N-Teach is the most popular of the N-SIP, which also focuses on health, agriculture and public finance.

Due to the deficiency in the number of teaching staff in public schools, many “unemployed graduates” were deployed to schools in order to complement the efforts of the staff on ground.

In 2016 when the N-Power programme started, 200,000 beneficiaries were selected and deployed to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) out of about 700,000 Nigerian graduates who reportedly applied.