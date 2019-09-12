N-Power news
N-Power beneficiaries. Image: Powerhopes.com

Mixed reactions have trailed a tweet by the official handle of the N-Power programme asking beneficiaries how much they save every month.

Concise News reports that while some beneficiaries divulge how much they are able to save from their monthly stipend of N30, 000, many bemoaned the economic situation of the country.

Every month, the Federal Government spends about N15 billion as stipends on over 500,000 volunteers of  the N-Power scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP).

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Muhammadu Buhari government sees the scheme as one of its major achievements.

Beneficiaries do not need high-wire connections as the screening process was largely transparent and efficient.

Headquartered under the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, N-Teach is the most popular of the N-SIP, which also focuses on health, agriculture and public finance.

Due to the deficiency in the number of teaching staff in public schools, many “unemployed graduates” were deployed to schools in order to complement the efforts of the staff on ground.

In 2016 when the N-Power programme started, 200,000 beneficiaries were selected and deployed to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) out of about 700,000 Nigerian graduates who reportedly applied.