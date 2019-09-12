A Frenchman, identified as Jean-Louis Biron has lost a legal suit against a cockerel named Maurice, which he accused of making noise.

Concise News understands that Biron who bought a second home next door to the bird in Lîle d’Oléron, a small island off France’s Atlantic coast had complained about its noise.

He had hoped to make the cockerel stop but was not successful.

In an official letter Biron wrote to his neighbour, Maurice’s owner Corinne Fesseau in 2017, he said: “The cock’s screeching starts at 4.30am and keeps up all morning and well into the afternoon.”

As Maurice continued to crow, the row escalated and against the advice of their lawyers and a mediator the two sides decided to fight it out in court.

However, a French tribunal rejected the complaint about the bird’s early morning crowing and ordered that Maurice’s owner, Corinne Fesseau be paid €1,000 (₦399,275) in damages.