Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Thursday September 12th, 2019.

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Hits Nigeria, Buhari At EU Parliament In Belgium

Amid his continuous agitation for Biafra, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said that “Nigeria is the problem”, while also accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of unfairly branding IPOB a terrorist organization.

Concise News reports that in a paper presented by Kanu to the European Union (EU) Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday and made available by IPOB’s Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor, Kanu said that “after the Nigeria Biafra Civil war, Biafrans slowly rebuilt their world, but as far as Nigeria was concerned, they were not and never had been Biafrans, they were Nigerians from South east or Igbo-speaking Nigerians.” Read more here.

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Reveals ‘Next Stop’ After EU Parliament Moment

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has reiterated that the quest to restore Biafra is unstoppable, while also desiring the United Nations (UN) as his ‘next stop’, Concise News reports.

The outspoken activist presented a paper at the European Union (EU) Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday – on invitation.

There, he slammed Nigeria as “the problem“, while also accusing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of unfairly branding IPOB a terrorist organization.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Wednesday: “A big thank you to MEP Sebb Dance, his colleagues and hardcore Biafrans that made our visit to the European Parliament on September 10, 2019, memorable.

IPOB family worldwide are thankful. Quest to restore Biafra is unstoppable. Next stop, UN.” Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines update on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.