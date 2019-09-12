N-Power Unit Storms Empowerment Scheme’s Show Room Visit (Photos)

The Policy Innovation of federal government empowerment programme N-Power visited the scheme’s Situation Room on Tuesday, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that N-Power revealed this in a statement on its social media handle.

“Thank you to the Policy Innovation Unit for stopping by the N-Power Situation Room today,” a tweet from N-Power official handle read. “You rock.” Read more here.

Mixed Reactions Trail N-Power ‘Savings’ Poll Mixed reactions have trailed a tweet by the official handle of the N-Power programme asking beneficiaries how much they save every month. Concise News reports that while some beneficiaries divulge how much they are able to save from their monthly stipend of N30, 000, many bemoaned the economic situation of the country. Hi Guys, How much do you save monthly? Please take this poll and let us know.#NPowerNG — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 11, 2019 Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-Power news on Concise News. Be sure we’d keep you updated on N-Power issues! Do enjoy the rest of your day!