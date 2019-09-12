Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Thursday, September 12th, 2019, on Concise News.

Benue Speaker Titus Uba Booed By Pensioners

Benue State House of Assembly Speaker Titus Uba was booed by Pensioners on Monday when he met them at the entrance of the Government House in Makurdi.

Concise News gathered that Monday marked the sixth day the pensioners have been sleeping at the entrance of the Government House.

The Speaker angered the pensioners when he said Governor Samuel Ortom, during a meeting with the lawmakers, told them that the pensioners had agreed to vacate the Government House entrance if paid two-month pension arrears.

The pensioners booed the Speaker and chorused: “It’s a big lie; we must be paid six-month pensions before we leave the Government House.”

Uba said the Benue Pension Bill, which was expeditiously passed by the Eighth Assembly, was assented to by the governor, who had since inaugurated members of the PENCOM Commission, who would soon address their plight. Read more here.

Benue: Full List Of Gov. Ortom’s 25 Special Advisers Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has approved the appointment of 25 Special Advisers, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi, Concise News reports. The statement said that the appointees would be sworn-in on Thursday. It listed the aides to include Adanu Sule, Jacob Ogwuche, James Uloko, Emmanuel Onah, Augustine Awodi, Janet Ede and Eric Adokw. Others included Ageh Ode, Tarkaa Vandefan, Emmanuel Manger, Abraham Abam, Ortese Edward, Nyityo Tivkaa, Godwin Donko, and Matthew Mnyan. Also to be sworn in is Tyochir Stephen, Bem Dzoho, Isaac Mtu, Tsenongo Abancha, Msenda Iho, Saawuan Tarnongu, Shima Ayati, Ndiisaa Terheme and Ngunan Agera. Read more here.