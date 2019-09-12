Lagos: Sanwo-Olu Distributes 2m Waste Bags To Residents

The Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government has distributed about two million waste bags and 250,000 garbage bins to residents of Lagos State, Concise News reports.

This revelation came from the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance Olawale Edun at the Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting held at Eti-Osa Constituency ll on Wednesday.

According to Edun, “About two million waste bags and 250,000 garbage bins have been distributed to the state residents free of charge by the state government to promote healthier environment.”

Speaking further, he admonished residents of Ikoyi and Obalende areas of Lagos to give cleaner environment priority.

This is as he lamented the high level at which highbrow areas were being defaced, describing it as alarming.

He said the development was unhealthy for the community and also illegal as he called for strict adherence to laws regulating waste management in the state.

Ambode Hails Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is well-deserved, according to a former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Concise News had reported that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against Buhari’s win at the 2019 presidential election.

In a statement, Ambode described the tribunal’s ruling as a validation of the second term mandate of the people handed to Buhari to take them to the “next level.”

“I join millions of Nigerians, the leadership of our great party and all members of our party across the nation to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on this well-deserved victory at the Tribunal,” Ambode added.

“This victory is a validation of the confidence in the President’s re-election and a testament to the fact that the people are happy with the progress made by his administration and are keen to see four more years of progressive governance.”