Lagos Govt Frowns At Shooting Of Badagry Students By Customs Officer

The Lagos State Government ( LASG) on Wednesday frowned at the shooting of two students of Kankon Secondary School, Kankon, Badagry and one other person by officials of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

Concise News reports that Solomon Bonu, the Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State , expressed his sadness during the Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA).

According to the governor’s aide, shooting of students by the officials of customs is not allowed and we in Badagry West are not happy about this development.

“We want our kings to beg the Customs officials who mounted check-points in many areas of our communities to stop shooting our students.

“They are our leaders of tomorrow, we don’t want you to maim them for us. We are not happy about the shooting whether it is deliberate or not; they should stop shooting it.

“Also, I am using this opportunity to tell the Controller of Customs and the Divisional Police Officers that there are many check-points from Agbara to Seme and also from Gbaji to Owode point.

“They have to look into these check-points and reduce their numbers. The people of Badagry are law abiding citizens,” he said.

He called on the residents of the coastal town to cooperate with the security agencies to ensure that the border post was well secured.

On September 3, some Customs official allegedly opened fire at two students of Kankon Secondary School, Kankon, Badagry , and one other man.

It happened at the Inogi Check point in Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Lagos government to adopt scientific means of addressing road project failures

In related news, the Lagos government, on Wednesday, said that it was adopting scientific means to road constructions to curb unnecessary wastages.

The Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting to seek ways to eliminate or reduce the wastages occurring from reworking already completed projects.

A statement issued by Adesegun Ogundeji, Deputy Director, Public Affairs in the ministry, said Adeyoye explained that such practices were having negative impacts on government revenue.

She added that the incessant failure of some newly-constructed and rehabilitated roads before their expected lifespan was unacceptable and would be dealt with.

“It is a major challenge to road management in this clime and this administration is poised to addressing it swiftly and scientifically,” Adeyoye said.

The special adviser said that most road failures were caused by use of substandard construction materials, thereby resulting in speedy disintegration.

“The quality of materials, especially those procured from third parties, can only be determined through laboratory tests and calibration.

“Therefore, standard operating procedure (SOP) will be spelt out in all the construction projects in the state, whether they are being undertaken by government agencies or contractors,’’ she said.

Adeyoye explained that SOP would henceforth ensure that necessary tests and calibration of materials were deployed at every stage of construction in certified laboratories, in line with international best practices.

“We want to go out and fix failed roads, but we must ensure that we get it right so that funds hitherto channelled at reworking roads can be deployed to other projects,” she said.