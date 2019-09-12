Barcelona ace Lionel Messi has said he is not a friend to rival Cristiano Ronaldo but admitted that he would love to go on a dinner with him, Concise News reports.

Concise News reported that during an interview which was part of the Champions League draw coverage on BT Sport, Ronaldo invited Lionel Messi to a dinner.

Ronaldo sat in front row next to Messi and UEFA Men’s Best Player award winner Virgil van Dijk, replying to questions regarding his relationship with his fellow five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The duo were seen in conversation throughout the ceremony in Monaco and Ronaldo had some great words to say about their lengthy battle at the top – extending an invitation for dinner to Messi and showing that there is incredible respect between them.

“I shared this stage with him (Messi) for 15 years,” Ronaldo said.

“I don’t know if it has ever happened before in football – the same two guys in the same stage all the time. Of course, we have a good relationship – we have not had dinner together yet, but I hope so in the future.

“We have that battle, he pushed me and I pushed him as well. It’s great to be a part of the history of football. I am there, and of course, he is as well.”

And Messi has said he does not have any issues with Ronaldo even though they are rivals.

According to him, going on a dinner with the Portugal superstar would avoid them the opportunity to see again.

“Yes, I don’t have any problem with that,” he told Sports, a Spanish news outlet. “I’ve always said that I don’t have any issue with him.”

He admitted that, “We might not be friends because we’ve never shared a dressing room together but I always see him at award shows and there’s no problem.

“We actually spoke with each other for quite a long time at the most recent show.

“I don’t know if there will be a dinner because I don’t know if our paths will cross for obvious reasons, each one of us has our own life and our own commitments. But obviously I would accept the invitation.”