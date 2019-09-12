Kogi/Bayelsa Polls: INEC To Publish Names, Particulars Of Candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will publish names of candidates and their particulars for Bayelsa and Kogi governorship polls on Friday 13th September 2019.

While 52 parties submitted list of nominated candidates for Bayelsa State, 49 parties submitted for Kogi.

INEC monitored Sixty-four political party primaries in Bayelsa and 59 in Kogi.

According to Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, the publication of the list and particulars is in accordance “with the Electoral Act and in line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Bayelsa State and Kogi State Governorship elections”.

Okoye also stated in a statement that the personal particulars of the nominees ”will be published on the notice boards of our offices in Yenagoa and Lokoja.”

He also called on the parties to comply with the guideline and schedule activities.

“As we continue to prepare for the Bayelsa and Kogi Governorship elections scheduled for Saturday 16th November 2019, the Commission once more reminds the political parties of the timelines in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities and requests strict compliance with them. We look forward to working with the parties and all stakeholders to make the forthcoming elections in the two States free, fair and credible,” he stated.

The National Commissioner also explained that as required by law, the Commission monitored the primaries of the political parties and the list of aspirants who emerged has since been published

“From our records, 64 political parties conducted primaries in Bayelsa State as against 59 in Kogi State. Out of these, 52 political parties for Bayelsa State and 49 for Kogi state respectively submitted the list of candidates and their personal particulars at the close of nomination at 6pm on Monday 9th September 2019. While some of the political parties that conducted primaries did not submit any list and personal particulars of candidates, a few failed to submit within the time limit prescribed by the Commission.

“Out of the 101 nominees for the two States, 91 are male, representing 90%, while 10 are female, representing 10% of all the nominees. Of the 52 nominees for Bayelsa State, 6 are female, while 46 are male. The corresponding figures for Kogi State are 4 female and 45 male nominees.

“The publication of the personal particulars of nominees is for members of the public to make any claims and objections regarding these candidates, as required by law. Similarly, the Commission has observed from a preliminary review of the list and personal particulars submitted by the political parties that some of the Governorship and Deputy-Governorship candidates are below the minimum age prescribed by the Constitution for these positions. The Commission will notify the concerned parties soon and subsequently consider further action,” he said.