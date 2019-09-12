Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has been discharged from the hospital, 10 days after he was involved in a car crash, Concise News reports.

Recall that Hart was injured in a car crash earlier this month that left him with “major back injuries.”

According to the California Highway Patrol report, Hart was riding in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda — a powerful vintage car — with two other people in the wee hours of Sunday on Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles County.

The driver, identified as Jared Black, lost control of the car and it rolled into a gully.

Black, 28, and the third passenger, internet fitness model Rebecca Broxterman, were trapped inside.

“Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals,” Highway Patrol said in the report.

It was learned that Broxterman, 31, sustained no injuries and Black, Broxterman’s fiance, was determined not to have been driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

However, according to PEOPLE magazine, the 40-year-old actor underwent surgery after suffering “major back injuries” and was discharged and now recovering from his injuries in a rehabilitation facility.