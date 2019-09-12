The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo has upheld the victory of Senator Christopher Ekpenyong, who represents Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Delivering judgment, the Chairman of the three-member panel, Justice W.O. Akanbi, held that Ekpenyong, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party was duly elected by majority votes cast during the senatorial election in Feburaury.

However, one out of the three judges ruled contrary to his two colleagues in the panel.

The panel through a majority decision dismissed the petition filed by Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress challenging the declaration of Ekpenyong by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner of the said election.

Describing the petition as “lacking merit”, the panel noted that the petitioner failed to prove that he won the said election as well as failed to present convincing evidence of noncompliance with Electoral Act as raised in his petition.

Akpabio had alleged that INEC, in collaboration with some PDP chieftains in the senatorial district, wrongfully declared Ekpenyong and his party, the PDP, winner of the poll, having scored 118,215 as against Akpabio’s 83,158.

He said result sheets from Akwa Ibom INEC office showed he won the election.