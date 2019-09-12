Housewife Drags Neighbour To Court For Calling Daughter 'Bastard'

A housewife, Hajiya Hadiza Ibrahim, on Thursday dragged her neighbour, Hauwa Aliyu, before a Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for ‘degrading’ her.

Concise News reports that Ibrahim, who lives at Kabala Doki, Kaduna, also alleged that Aliyu, called her and her daughter illegitimate children.

“We live in the same compound. Whenever she and I have any little misunderstanding, she calls me degrading name and also accuses me of beating my mother-in-law.

”I pray the court to sanction her accordingly”, Ibrahim pleaded.

In her response, Aliyu, who also resides at Kabala Doki, denied the allegations.

Aliyu agreed that they have had s stormy friendship.

She denied calling her neighbour and daughter illegitimate children.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, admitted Aliyu to bail with one reliable surety who must produce her in court at all times for trial.

Nasir ordered that Aliyu will be remanded in correctional facility, is she failed to meet the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until September 19 for the complainant to produce her witnesses.

Court remands 40-year-old man for allegedly stealing 3 copies of the Holy Qur’an

In related news, a Senior Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered that a 40-year-old man, Kabiru Abdullahi, who allegedly stole three copies of The Holy Qur’an, be remanded in correctional facility.

The police charged Abdullahi, who lives at Gwale Local Area of Kano, with theft, contrary to Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The Senior Magistrate, Aminu Fagge, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until September 16 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Yusuf Sale, informed the court that the complainant, Mallam Abba Lawan of Tudun Yola Quarters Kano, reported the matter at the Rijiyar Zaki Police Division Kano, on Sept.9.

Sale alleged that the accused entered into a Mosque in Tudun Yola Quarters in Kano and stole three copies of The Holy Qur’an.

He said that the accused person was arrested in the mosque.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.