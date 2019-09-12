President Muhammadu Buhari who presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved about N182 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of various roads across the country.

Concise News understands that the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, said this while briefing State House Correspondents on the outcome of the maiden FEC meeting held at the Presidential Council Chamber, Abuja.

He disclosed that the first segment of the approval was for the extension of the Lagos-Badagry express road to Nigeria’s border with the Benin Republic at the cost of N15.2 billion, NAN reports.

“We have considered and approved some roads to be constructed.

”One is an existing road extended from Lagos-Badagry expressway, which is on-going; the Council approved an extension to the Nigeria-Benin border for an additional cost of N15, 297, 762, 234.22, that is from the subsisting contract,” he said.

The minister also announced that the Council approved N189billion for the construction of 14 roads in various parts of the country.

“We also approved the award of contracts for 14 road projects, they include the construction of two bridges at Kontagora-Rijau road at the cost of N1.12billion and construction of additional lane on Kano-Katsina road at the cost of N9.4 billion,” he said.

According to him, the construction of Kontagora-Bangi road in Niger state will cost N20.3 billion, with a completion period of 48 months while rehabilitation of outer Marina-Bonny Camp road and Eko bridge will cost N9.2 billion, with a completion period of 12 months.

“Others include rehabilitation of Ibori-Idomi western road in Edo State at the cost of N4.5 billion with a construction period of 12 months; construction of Ilogu-Ireni road in Kwara and Osun states at the sum of N18.41billion,’’ he added.

The minister further stated that the Council approved N2.5billion for the construction of Wudil bridge on Kano-Maiduguri road while N12.3billion was approved for the rehabilitation of Wukari-Ibi road in Taraba.

He added that the council approved N10.6billion for the construction of Baro Port road in Niger, N25billion for the rehabilitation of Ajingi-Kafin Hausa road in Jigawa while rehabilitation of Abba-Owerri road would cost N6.98 billion.

According to the minister, the council approved N16.9billion for the rehabilitation of Kaliyari-Damaturu road in Yobe; N17.3billion for the construction of Yaba-Yangoji road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and N12.7billion for the rehabilitation of two outstanding sections of Nnnewi-Okigwe road in Imo and Anambra.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who also spoke on the outcome of the meeting, disclosed that the Council approved the revised estimate total cost for the rehabilitation of Itakpe -Ajaokuta Rail line.

He said the contract was awarded 122 million dollars but “we requested for a total of 56 million dollars additional works which were broken down into 38.8 million dollars additional works and 17.2 million dollars variation, now bringing the contract of Itakpe to Warri to a total of $178.7 million.

“Then, we also requested for Lagos to Ibadan with extension to Lagos port complex in Apapa.

“We asked for additional works for 374 million dollars with another variation of 282 million dollars totaling 656.8million dollars and added to 1.5 billion dollars that the contract was initially awarded for,” he said.