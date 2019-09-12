Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmo has urged Eagles manager Gernot Rohr to give room for competition in the national team, Concise News reports.

Speaking in a chat with brila.net, Shorunmo said last game played against Ukraine is an indication of what opening up competition for places can be for Nigeria where everyone wants to impress and give their best.

He added that no one player should be made bigger than a team.

“For sure we need to let it open, it’s not something that should be made Permanent for them so they will not be over relaxed in the team, hr needs to make it competitive, you can see what really happen in the last game with the changes, so no player is to overpower the team, anyone can be changed.”