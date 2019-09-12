President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration has no intention of inflicting additional hardship on Nigerians, Concise News reports.

He also noted that there are no plans to increase fuel price and also restated his promise of ridding the nation of corruption and the oil and gas sector of corruption.

The President said this when he met with newly elected officers of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in his office, at the Presidential Villa.

The TUC delegation was led by the National President, Quadri Olaleye of the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB).

President Buhari disclosed this when he responded to a request by the group not to increase the price of fuel and promised to sustain the momentum in his second tenure and lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

He added that the key agenda of the inaugural Federal executive council meeting focused on the medium-term expenditure framework which includes the minimum wage as he re-echoed a commitment to implement the new national minimum wage.

Leader of the delegation, Olaleye, who recently emerged as the new National President of the TUC, replacing Bobboi Kaigama led the14-member National administrative council of the union to the President.

Other executives elected include; Innocent Bola Audu of Association of Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, as 1st Deputy President, Oyinkan Olasanoye of Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) as 2nd Deputy President; Hygenius Chika Onuegbu of Petroleum and Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, as 3rd Deputy President.

Others include Muhammed Yunusa of Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations, Government Owned Companies (SSASSCGOC) as National Treasurer; Isaac Egbugara of Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association, CCESSA, as Financial Secretary, among others

Also, at the meeting were the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Secretary to Federal Government, Boss Mustapha and the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige.