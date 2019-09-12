President Muhammadu Buhari met with the newly elected officers of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Thursday.

The meeting which started around 12.30pm at the President’s office in the State House, Abuja had newly elected National President of TUC Quadri Olaleye of the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) in attendance.

He had replaced Bobboi Kaigama after a consensus was reached at the end of the 11th Triennial Delegates Conference in Abuja.

Olaleye is heading a 14-member National Administrative Council (NAC) of the union, elected to pilot the affairs of the Labour Centre for the next three years.

Other executives elected include; Innocent Bola Audu of Association of Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, as 1st Deputy President, Oyinkan Olasanoye of Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) as 2nd Deputy President; Hygenius Chika Onuegbu of Petroleum and Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, as 3rd Deputy President.

Others include Muhammed Yunusa of Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations, Government Owned Companies (SSASSCGOC) as National Treasurer; Isaac Egbugara of Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association, CCESSA, as Financial Secretary, among others

Also attending the meeting with the President was the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige.