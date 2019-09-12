Blackface Lambastes Tiwa Savage, Davido (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Blackface, has in a recent interview with the “WetinDey family” on Max FM denounced A-list Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Davido.

Concise News understands that the singer in the interview talked about the Nigerian music industry in general.

The former member of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, whose real name is Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, criticized the female artistes in the industry, especially Afro-pop Queen, Tiwa Savage.

Being particular about the lyrics of her song, the veteran singer noted that it doesn’t positively help society.

The singer didn’t hesitate to put other male artistes like Davido on blast over the way they brag in their songs.

When asked about the ages of his two kids, Blackface struggled to remember as he said his daughter is 17-18, before pushing it down to 15-16.

The controversial artiste, who recently released his version of African Queen, was also unsure of the age of his son which he placed at 11-12.

Blackface who has been in a war with his supposed friend and colleague, 2face, was reported to have blocked the legendary singer on Instagram.

Information has it that the war between the duo has been for a long time since in 2004 after the music legend came out with the song “African Queen,” a song which shaped his musical career.

As a way of proving their feud still continues, the “Carry Us” crooner released a song recently which he titled “War,” a song which was directly released to fight 2face.

In the music war, he regarded the Nigerian music legend to be a gay, however, said the claim was not factual but was only a lyrics of diss.