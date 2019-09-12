Former housemate and stunning actress, Venita has revealed some of the scenes that occur during the Saturday night parties in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, Concise News understands.

During a an interview with Pulse, Venita, whose journey in the reality show ended on September 8 noted that there are many things that happen on those days, which viewers are not aware of.

Speaking about the parties which have always kept viewers glued to their TVs, she said: “In the Big Brother house, when there is loud music especially when you are in the party place, the DJ is playi

“And I think all the viewers can attest to it, you cant hear what we say. At that point in time and you are having a good time, and you are watching, you don’t really know what we say, in club, people exchange things.

The mother of one, while giving an instance to drive home her point said: “Last Saturday, for example, Frodd was like ‘Kiss me now…are you not going to kiss me before the end of the…” so there was a lot of things even during the Munchit challenge, that was when Gedoni was like “I’m very attracted you.”

“First, he asked, “what do I think by I mean by he is cute.” And I was like you are cute does not mean I want something and he was like okay ‘I find you very attractive”

Meanwhile, Venita recounted her relationship with Frodd and Omashola, after she joined the show on July 30.

She said: “Omashola was like you are fine and I was like ‘Okay.’ I wasn’t interested nor did I find him attractive physically. He is very aggressive and very loud.

“And Frodd as an intelligent guy, he didn’t need to do much verses Omashola. He just watched Omashola shoot a tornado up and land on his ship put a hole and start to sink and he was just amused by it.” she added.