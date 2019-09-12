Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has blasted fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha, Concise News reports.

Describing Tacha’s fans as street urchins, Olunloyo advised them not to vote the housemate, saying she needs to go home.

Tacha, alongside Seyi, Mike and Khafi have been nominated for possible eviction this week.

In a tweet, Olunloyo blasted the Port Harcourt first daughter’s eating manners, while saying she should eat her last meal in the big brother’s house and go home.

Few days ago, the journalist slammed Tacha for insulting Seyi, the grandson of Nigeria’s late nationalist, Obafemi Awolowo.

She tweeted, “OMG I don’t watch this show but did I just hear this Tacha person say Seyi Awolowo will never achieve what she has achieved in 23 yrs. Tacha who’s your father? Hope you realize his great grandfather’s head is on that N100 note in your wallet.”

Olunloyo continued by body shaming Tacha, saying: “Tacha’s breasts are FLAT for a young lady. She should lift them up like Stylist Toyin Lawani stuffed toilet paper in my bra for my birthday dress. They lasted till party ended. Breast implants like Bobrisky’s should do”

