Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates had a moment of fun in the house on Wednesday, as they engaged themselves in game of reality, where they revealed their dirty sex secrets, Concise News reports.

Shortly after the day’s task, they cheered themselves up in the bedroom with a game of reality coordinated by Diane.

This Game saw the Housemates talk about themselves what they felt none of them knew, while some talked about few things about themselves, some disclosed their sex secrets.

Tacha said: “the first time I had sex, it was boring as f*ck and it was less than 30 minutes.” 30 whole minutes! Guys, can you believe that!”

Mercy revealed that she brought vibrator to the house, saying: “I brought vibrator to the house, that is the only thing that makes me have orgasm.”

On his part, Seyi spoke on how he lost his virginity to an older lady and how he made love with two sisters on the same day.

“I had sex with one sister and took the other one to an incomplete building to finish off

“Walked in on my friend having sex with my girlfriend and I revenged by having sex with her cousin.”