Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Mercy has disclosed that the only thing that can make her reach orgasm is her vibrator.

It is no longer news that the curvy housemate came to the reality show with a vibrator.

She made this known while the housemates were having a game where each of them had to disclose something personal that no one knows about.

Seyi revealed that he had sex for the first time with an older woman, while Frodd said he watched his first porn at age 12.

Meanwhile, Elozonam said he made love for the first time using two condoms, and he had intercourse with three women at once after going through a painful breakup.

Mercy ‘shocks’ Ike

Mercy had, earlier this week, told Ike that she would only let them make love when he engaged her.

“See ehn! Ike, let me tell you something. If you don’t engage me, no sex for you,” Mercy said with a serious look on her face.

Not too long ago, Mercy had warned her man to desist from intruding in her privacy.

This occurred after Ike saw her naked body while she was bathing, despite being given several warnings.

Angered by his action, Mercy ranted after the shower time, saying her love interest was fond of doing that.

Mercy said, “Stop intruding into my privacy, Ike has the habit of entering the bathroom whenever I’m naked and I don’t like it.

“If your name is Ike try me again and enter the bathroom while I’m naked.”