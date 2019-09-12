Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 housemate Mercy has told her love interest, Ike, that she would only let them have sex when he engages her. She made this known while chatting with Ike and Diane. The three housemates were spotted talking about romantic relationships when Ike jokingly told his in-house girlfriend that she would have given birth to three or four children before the year runs out.

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Esther Agunbiade has opened up on reasons she initially turned down Frodd’s love advances, Concise News understands. Esther was evicted from the show on September 1, making her the thirteenth housemate to be evicted since its commencement on June 30.

UK metropolitan police and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Khafi has revealed that fine guys are not are specs, Concise News reports. Khafi made the revelation while reminiscing about her love interest and former housemate Gedoni, who took a bow from the pepper dem edition on August 25.

Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare music group has reminded fans of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show that he is entitled to support Tacha, Concise News understands. Tacha, being a controversial housemate has always come under attack for one reason or the other since the commencement of the show on June 30.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mike seem tensed as he awaits his fate on Sunday live eviction show, Concise News reports. Having gone through the nomination process, housemates Tacha, Mike, Seyi and Khafi have been put up for possible eviction this week.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website