Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and UK police officer, Khafi has revealed that she was a sex addict, Concise News reports.

Khafi made the revelation while the housemates engaged in a reality game on Wednesday, where they disclosed some facts about themselves.

On her part, Khafi stated that she was addicted to sex at a point in her life before she took the decision to be celibate for eight years.

Recall that her in-house love interest, Gedoni earlier disclosed that the 29-year-old was addicted to sex after they were screened having sex under the duvet.

Stating that the police officer disturbs him for sex a lot, Gedoni said he intentionally consumes kiwi most nights, so as to prevent her from coming for sex, since she is allergic to it.

Meanwhile, after his eviction, Gedoni claimed he never had sex with the police officer, but there was intense romance.

He said: “Myself and Khafi never had sex.”