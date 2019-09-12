Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha has again been accused of having body odour, Concise News reports.

Recall that evicted housemate, KimOprah once made the revelation in an interview she granted after her eviction on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

KimOprah stated that Ella had told her that Tacha who is one of the most talked-about housemates had either body odor or mouth odor because a “provocative smell was coming from somewhere”.

Also claiming that the Port Harcourt first daughter has body odour, Mike while in the dressing room on Wednesday admonished Khafi to advise Tacha to apply deodorant.

In his words: “Khafi tell your friend (Tacha) to top up ( apply roll-on)

“I said something to her but l don’t think she took my word. If anyone is musky in the house we should tell her. It shouldn’t be a thing.”